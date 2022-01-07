Today is Friday January 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas ban on most abortions returns to court as law remains

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2022 at 3:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – Texas abortion clinics that were unable to stop the nation’s most restrictive abortion law at the Supreme Court are plowing ahead with a more narrow challenge. But an appeals court in New Orleans didn’t immediately decide Friday where to send the case next in a procedural battle that clinics argue will only ensure the restrictions stay in effect longer. The Texas law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant. Since the law took effect in September, clinics say they have seen roughly a third of their usual number of patients.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design