Trial date set in Lake Palestine death

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2022 at 3:59 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man charged with manslaughter for the death of a teenager on Lake Palestine in June 2019 now has a trial date of April 18. It was decided last July that he would face a jury in April. According to our news partner KETK, 32-year-old Jeffrey Hampton is accused of running over Roberto Hernandez with his boat while Hernandez was standing on a dock. The case was delayed one month before the COVID-19 pandemic due to Hampton’s lawyer going on maternity leave. One month later, the coronavirus brought the judicial system to a halt for months on end.

