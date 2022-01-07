Today is Friday January 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Glenwood elevated water storage tank sandblasting, painting to begin Monday

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2022 at 3:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Glenwood elevated water storage tank sandblasting, painting to begin MondayTYLER — The elevated water storage tank rehabilitation project at the intersection of North Glenwood Boulevard and North Gaston Avenue in Tyler will continue on Monday with sandblasting and painting on the outside of the structure. Crews will be constructing a containment system around the water tower to conceal the sandblasting and painting. According to a news release, residents may hear some higher than normal noise occurring at the site during the sandblasting operations. Crews will be onsite Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Water service will not be disrupted for this project.

“This maintenance work prevents corrosion and extends the life of the water storage tank,” said Utilities Director Kate Dietz as quoted in the release. “We want the longest life we can get from a water storage tank while maintaining water quality and safety standards.” The $1,042,325 rehabilitation project began in October 2021 when the 500,000-gallon storage tank was taken out of operation while welding and other internal and external steel components of the structure were repaired. The project is scheduled to be completed in April 2022. The project is funded through the Tyler Water Utilities Fund.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design