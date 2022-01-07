Wiley College implements pandemic measures

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2022 at 3:59 pm

MARSHALL – As COVID-19 cases spike throughout the country, Wiley College is implementing several safety measures including a campus-wide quarantine and mandatory mask policy. That’s according to our news partner KETK. According to a release from the college, students who choose not to wear a mask will be subject to suspension from the campus. Masks are required in all buildings, offices, shared spaces and where other people are present (including outside). Faculty and staff will be required to test for COVID-19 prior to the start of their workday. Click this link for all the details.

