Roberts reiterates: Stay home when you’re sick as COVID numbers surge

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2022 at 3:59 pm

TYLER — As COVID-19 numbers continue on the rise again, NET Health’s George Roberts says an already-familiar way to deal with it has moved to the front of the pack: staying home when you’re sick. He tells us if you feel you have COVID-like symptoms such as a scratchy throat, sniffles, or fever, you may in fact have the disease. Roberts notes, “We’re hearing reports from the hospitals now that 40 to 50 per cent of the people that they are testing for COVID right now are testing positive.”

Of course, Roberts continues to urge those vaccinations — first and second shots, along with boosters. Speaking Friday, Roberts added, “The commissioner of health in the state of Texas encouraged us yesterday on a call to basically say one of the things that we can really do to get through this time together is to…get boosted.” Roberts reminds you that the vaccines remain widely available throughout the area. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

