Posted/updated on: January 7, 2022 at 8:53 am

(NEW YORK) -- It was a New York buzzer-beating win for the books, heading into the weekend. The New York Knicks RJ Barrett launched a game-winning shot into the basket with 1.5 seconds left in Thursday night's game, capping off a 25-point comeback for the team.

