Athens man arrested for possibly fathering child with 16-year-old girl

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2022 at 7:46 am
Athens man arrested for possibly fathering child with 16-year-old girlATHENS — An Athens man was arrested after an affidavit showed evidence that he possibly fathered a child of an underage Athens teenager. According to our news partner KETK, Martin Brandstorm, 47, was arrested Wednesday night for felony sexual assault of a child. According to an affidavit, the arrest warrant was issued based on DNA evidence that indicated a 99.9% positive result that Brandstorm fathered a child with a 16-year-old girl. Brandstorm’s bond was set at $1 million with conditions preventing him from having contact with any child under the age of 17.



