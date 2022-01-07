Taraji P. Henson discusses mental health in Boston; Tracee Ellis Ross reflects on eight seasons of ‘black-ish’

Taraji P. Henson has been very public about suffering from depression, and she explores mental health issues in her Facebook Watch program, Peace of Mind with Taraji. Now she's taking the show on the road. On February 16, the 10-time NAAACP Image Award winner will appear in Boston at the Museum of Science for "Peace of Mind: An Evening with Taraji P. Henson," the Boston Globe reports.

The event will feature the Empire star talking about her mental health advocacy, and breaking down stigmas around mental health, specifically in communities of color.

In other news, following Tuesday night's premiere of the eighth and final season of black-ish, featuring Michelle Obama, series star Tracee Ellis Ross says she's proud of the program's legacy.

"I don't take it lightly, the cultural value and importance of our show. It's not lost on me that we were thriving for eight years within a system that really isn't designed to bring shows like black-ish into people's homes," she tells EW.com

Finally, 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett's iconic career continues to thrive at age 63, and after acting for 37 years, she's loves seeing other Black actresses making their mark in Hollywood.

"It's wonderful with 9-1-1 that I get to work with Aisha [Hinds] because I was such a big fan of hers watching Underground. And then for them to bring in Marsha Warfield to portray her mother, who I grew up watching on Night Court, " the Golden Globe winner tells InStyle.

"I'm so proud of Halle [Berry] for making her directorial debut [with the Netflix movie Bruised]. Whatever a woman's doing, I'm supporting and applauding her. Because we don't feel 100% every day," Bassett says. "We need to be able to look out and find inspiration.

