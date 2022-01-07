Today is Friday January 07, 2022
Nicolas Cage expecting first baby with fifth wife, Riko Shibata

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2022 at 8:33 pm
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Oscar winner Nicolas Cage is expecting his third child, his first with fifth wife Riko Shibata

A rep for the couple, who met via mutual friends, tells People, "The parents-to-be are elated!"

Cage, who changed his surname from Coppola early in his career to distance himself from his uncle Francis Ford Coppola, already has two sons: 31-year-old Weston Coppola Cage, and 16-year-old Kal-El Coppola Cage, from respective previous relationships with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton and ex-wife Alice Kim.

Cage, 57, married Shibata, 27, in Las Vegas in February of last year.

