Today is Friday January 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Docs: 2 held in Seattle woman’s killing skip bond in Texas

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2022 at 4:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – Court documents say two women charged with murder and evidence tampering in the October 2020 slaying in Texas of a Seattle woman have cut off their ankle monitors and fled while free on bond. The documents filed this week state that 50-year-old Nina Marano and her 58-year-old wife, Lisa Dykes, removed their GPS trackers within moments of each other and at the same location on Christmas Day and skipped their $500,000 bonds. They are charged with fatally stabbing 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez in Dallas. A co-defendant, 32-year-old Charles Beltran, remains jailed on a $500,000 bond on a murder charge.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design