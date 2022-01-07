Today is Friday January 07, 2022
‘SNL’ returning January 15 with Ariana DeBose and musical guest Roddy Rich

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2022 at 10:26 pm
NBCUniversal

Saturday Night Live is coming back on January 15 with West Side Story's Ariana DeBose as host, and musical guest Roddy Rich.

The long-running sketch show posted the news to social media Thursday afternoon.

Not only will it be the first SNL show of the new year, it will be the first since the sketch show's Christmas episode with Paul Rudd was sidetracked by the Omicron spike. 

Instead of the traditional show with an audience, Rudd, and guests like Tom Hanks and Tina Fey introducing pre-taped content, as well as favorite sketches from holiday episodes past. 

SNL cast members Kenan Thompson and Michael Che also appeared, the other joining Fey for a stripped-down version of "Weekend Update" presented with them sitting on simple chairs on stage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

