Today is Friday January 07, 2022
Smith County DA’s office recuses itself from prosecuting “killer nurse” attorney

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2022 at 3:42 pm
Smith County DA’s office recuses itself from prosecuting “killer nurse” attorneyTYLER – The Smith County District Attorney’s Office is recusing itself from prosecuting “killer nurse” defense attorney Phillip Hayes, who was allegedly caught trying to solicit a prostitute. According to our news partner KETK, DA Jacob Putman says his office didn’t want to create a conflict of interest. Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd was appointed to the case instead. Hayes worked as the lead defense attorney for William Davis’ capital murder trial in Tyler. Davis was found guilty and sentenced to death for killing patients at the hospital where he worked as a nurse. Hayes was allegedly caught trying to solicit a prostitute during the month-long trial.



