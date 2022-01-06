Today is Thursday January 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Police: threatening calls to churches not found credible

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2022 at 2:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Police: threatening calls to churches not found credibleTYLER – Three churches in Tyler received phone calls Thursday morning threatening violence, according to Tyler police and church employees — but police say the threats are not being found credible at this time. According to our news partner KETK, a man called the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Trinity Lutheran, and First Presbyterian Church just after 11 a.m. The man threatened to shoot people at the offices and claimed he was watching them from nearby. Police searched each church and found no evidence of anyone being on any of their respective properties. The St. Gregory Cathedral School, an elementary school next door to the Cathedral, was warned about the threatening call. In a letter to parents, the school said the police asked them to stay inside for the remainder of the day.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design