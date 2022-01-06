Police: threatening calls to churches not found credible

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2022 at 2:30 pm

TYLER – Three churches in Tyler received phone calls Thursday morning threatening violence, according to Tyler police and church employees — but police say the threats are not being found credible at this time. According to our news partner KETK, a man called the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Trinity Lutheran, and First Presbyterian Church just after 11 a.m. The man threatened to shoot people at the offices and claimed he was watching them from nearby. Police searched each church and found no evidence of anyone being on any of their respective properties. The St. Gregory Cathedral School, an elementary school next door to the Cathedral, was warned about the threatening call. In a letter to parents, the school said the police asked them to stay inside for the remainder of the day.

