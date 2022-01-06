Today is Thursday January 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Perryman issues upbeat economic report

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2022 at 2:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Perryman issues upbeat economic reportTYLER — Internationally known economic expert Dr. Ray Perryman has some good news for Tylerites as he visits the city for his annual economic forecast. Perryman says Tyler was one of the fastest areas of the country to recover from the pandemic’s economic challenges. According to materials presented by Perryman, his latest outlook for the Tyler area calls for notable expansion over the next five years. Perryman says core industries such as health care and higher education continue to expand and form the basis for stable growth. In addition, he says recovery in the regional energy sector will contribute to gains in business activity. Other area industries including logistics are also expected to see gains over time. Overall, Perryman sees the outlook for the Tyler area as positive through the forecast horizon and beyond.

As for the rest of the state and the country, Perryman says the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant economic downturn, but the Texas economy continues to recover. The U.S. economy has improved significantly since the worst of the pandemic, though previous levels have not yet been reached in employment and other indicators, according to Perryman.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design