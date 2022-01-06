Today is Thursday January 06, 2022
Financial Crimes Intelligence Center opens in Tyler

January 6, 2022
Financial Crimes Intelligence Center opens in TylerTYLER — A ribbon cutting is held for the state’s new Tyler-based Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, on East Elm Street downtown. Officials say it’s located in Tyler because authorities in the Tyler/Smith County area pioneered efforts to address the targeted crimes. According to press materials, the center coordinates law enforcement investigations into such crimes with specialized knowledge and experience in organized crime and credit card skimmers; those skimmers are in fact the focus of the new effort. Officials say the center will develop and provide training to law enforcement and industry partners on identifying and combating credit card fraud. It’s a partnership between the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) and the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

The FCIC was created by House Bill 2106 during the regular session of the 87th Texas Legislature. In a news release, DA Jacob Putman calls the center “a huge step forward in law enforcement for the protection of Texas citizens.”



