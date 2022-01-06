Today is Thursday January 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


City of Marshall rescinds boil water notice for affected residents

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2022 at 11:29 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


City of Marshall rescinds boil water notice for affected residentsMARSHALL — The City of Marshall has rescinded a boil water notice in effect since late last year. On December 27, water on South Garrett St. and Travis St. east to Travis St. and Highway 59 was temporarily shut off to allow contractors to tie in the east end of the 12” water main located on Travis Street. During this process, the city was required to issue a water boil notice. That notice is now lifted for the residents located on Travis St. and neighboring areas, and water quality has been deemed safe for consumption. Streets to the north that were affected were Crockett, Fannin, Bowie, and MerzBacher. Streets to the south that were affected were Higgins, Rudd, Portland Avenue, Starr, and Arkansas.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design