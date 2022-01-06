City of Marshall rescinds boil water notice for affected residents

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2022 at 11:29 am

MARSHALL — The City of Marshall has rescinded a boil water notice in effect since late last year. On December 27, water on South Garrett St. and Travis St. east to Travis St. and Highway 59 was temporarily shut off to allow contractors to tie in the east end of the 12” water main located on Travis Street. During this process, the city was required to issue a water boil notice. That notice is now lifted for the residents located on Travis St. and neighboring areas, and water quality has been deemed safe for consumption. Streets to the north that were affected were Crockett, Fannin, Bowie, and MerzBacher. Streets to the south that were affected were Higgins, Rudd, Portland Avenue, Starr, and Arkansas.

