Today is Thursday January 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


ABC dramas pause planned production over Omicron fears

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2022 at 7:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

TV seems to be in repeats: That is, a repeat of 2020. TV Line is reporting the ABC dramas The RookieGrey's Anatomy, and Station 19 have paused their planned upcoming post-holiday restart of production over concerns of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. 

Grey's and Station 19 were both set to start shooting on January 10, and as of today, that start date has been moved to January 12. It's not yet known when The Rookie will walk the beat again.

The pauses were out of "an abundance of caution," not because anyone involved in the shows had tested positive. That said, the move is reminiscent of the height of the pandemic in 2020, where Hollywood productions were forced to shutter over COVID concerns. 

The entertainment industry has since employed strict pandemic protocols for all motion picture and television sets, which minimizes contact, and employs testing and swift isolation for any positive cases.

The news comes on the same day the Grammy Awards announced this year's festivities have been postponed over Omicron, and the Sundance Film Festival said it will cancel its planned in-person events.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design