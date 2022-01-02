Titans lose TE MyCole Pruitt to gruesome ankle injury

By TURRON DAVENPORT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt suffered a gruesome injury to his right ankle Sunday and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Miami Dolphins.

Pruitt was blocking on a rushing attempt by D’Onta Foreman and got his ankle rolled up on in the pile.

Pruitt pounded the ground with his fist as he laid on the ground. The Titans’ training staff immediately motioned for the cart and Pruitt was loaded onto it before being taken into the locker room.

Pruitt has 14 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Titans won Sunday’s game 34-3.

