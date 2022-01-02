Today is Sunday January 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Titans lose TE MyCole Pruitt to gruesome ankle injury

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2022 at 5:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By TURRON DAVENPORT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt suffered a gruesome injury to his right ankle Sunday and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Miami Dolphins.

Pruitt was blocking on a rushing attempt by D’Onta Foreman and got his ankle rolled up on in the pile.

Pruitt pounded the ground with his fist as he laid on the ground. The Titans’ training staff immediately motioned for the cart and Pruitt was loaded onto it before being taken into the locker room.

Pruitt has 14 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Titans won Sunday’s game 34-3.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design