Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown ‘no longer a Buc’

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2022 at 5:19 pm

By JENNA LAINE

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said that Antonio Brown “is no longer a Buc” after the wide receiver left the field during the third quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Teammates Mike Evans and O.J. Howard attempted to calm Brown, who took off his jersey, pads and undershirt, throwing his shirt and gloves into the stands. He then dashed across the end zone while both teams were on the field and waved to fans as he went to the locker room.

When Arians was asked what led to the decision to cut Brown, the coach said: “I’m not talking about him. He’s no longer part of the Bucs.”

A source told ESPN that Brown was not benched before leaving the field. “He quit,” the source said. Brown is not flying back to Tampa on the team plane, a source told ESPN.

The Buccaneers won the game 28-24.

