Cincinnati Bengals clinch AFC North, first playoff berth since 2015

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2022 at 5:18 pm
By BEN BABY

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are a playoff team again.

For the first time in six years, Cincinnati is headed to the postseason after a 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The win gave Cincinnati the AFC North title and clinched its first playoff berth since 2015.

Cincinnati rookie kicker Evan McPherson hit a 20-yard field goal as time expired. Cincinnati retained the ball for the final 6:01 of the game.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had 11 catches for 266 yards, which set the franchise record for a single game. Chase scored three touchdowns in the win.



