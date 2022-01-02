Powerball jumps to over $522M following another winless drawing

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2022 at 1:32 pm

By Ivan Pereira

Another week, another chance to become a bigger multi-millionaire.

No one had the winning numbers for Saturday’s half-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, and the purse has now grown to over $522 million, according to the lottery officials.

There have been 38 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the Powerball was in October, when a California player matched the winning numbers for a $699.8 million jackpot.

Although no one matched Saturday’s five lottery numbers and Powerball number — 6, 12, 39, 48, 50 and 7 — a few players did come up lucky with some runner-up prizes that had a hefty purse.

One player in Maryland won a $2 million prize for matching the five numbers and using the Power Play multiplier, while three players in Arizona, Florida and California each won $1 million for matching the five numbers, according to Powerball officials.

