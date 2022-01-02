Jarvis Christian College postpones on-campus classes due to Omicron variant

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2022 at 9:38 am

HAWKINS — Jarvis Christian College has delayed the return of students to campus for the Spring 2022 semester due to the rapid surge of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. According to our news partner KETK, students will return on campus Wednesday, Jan. 19, but classes will start virtually online on Monday, Jan. 10. Face-to-face classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 24. For faculty and staff who normally meet in person for the Faculty and Staff Institute on Monday, Jan. 3 will login virtually instead, and will not return to in-office hours until normal business hours resume at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5. “Safety of our students, faculty and staff is our priority,” said Jarvis Christian College President Dr. Lester C. Newman. “With the projections and growth of the Omicron variant, we choose to proceed with an abundance of caution for this new year.”

