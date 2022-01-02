Today is Sunday January 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jarvis Christian College postpones on-campus classes due to Omicron variant

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2022 at 9:38 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Jarvis Christian College postpones on-campus classes due to Omicron variantHAWKINS — Jarvis Christian College has delayed the return of students to campus for the Spring 2022 semester due to the rapid surge of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. According to our news partner KETK, students will return on campus Wednesday, Jan. 19, but classes will start virtually online on Monday, Jan. 10. Face-to-face classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 24. For faculty and staff who normally meet in person for the Faculty and Staff Institute on Monday, Jan. 3 will login virtually instead, and will not return to in-office hours until normal business hours resume at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5. “Safety of our students, faculty and staff is our priority,” said Jarvis Christian College President Dr. Lester C. Newman. “With the projections and growth of the Omicron variant, we choose to proceed with an abundance of caution for this new year.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design