1 dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Nacogdoches

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2022 at 8:44 am

NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches police were on the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in the 2100 block of E. Main Street. According to our news partner KETK, just after 8:00 p.m. Friday, officials responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian near the intersection of E. Main Street and Lamar Street. The pedestrian was pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace. Additional details were not available.

Go Back