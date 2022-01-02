Capitol rioters’ tears, remorse don’t spare them from jail

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2022 at 8:05 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol a year ago are shedding tears and expressing remorse when judges sentence them for their part in the insurrection. But their excuses for joining the mob often fall flat in the face of overwhelmingly contradictory evidence. Judges have sentenced 71 defendants who pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the Jan. 6 riot. An Associated Press tally finds that 31 defendants have been sentenced to imprisonment or jail time already served, including 22 who received sentences of three months or less. An additional 18 have been sentenced to home confinement. Judges often cite remorse as a key factor in deciding sentences.

Go Back