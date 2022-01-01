Today is Saturday January 01, 2022
Nuggets assistant Popeye Jones will be acting head coach vs. Rockets

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2022 at 6:22 pm
By ESPN.com

Denver Nuggets assistant Popeye Jones will be the acting head coach vs. the Houston Rockets in Saturday night’s game, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Assistant David Adelman, who had been acting head coach, now joins coach Michael Malone in COVID-19 protocols, sources said.

Denver has a total of four coaches in protocols, sources said, as the team prepares to play three games in the next five days.

The up-and-down Nuggets, who had Thursday’s game vs. the Golden State Warriors postponed, have won two in a row to improve to 17-16 on the season.



