Clippers’ Tyronn Lue becomes 10th NBA coach to enter COVID-19 protocols

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2021 at 7:56 pm

By ESPN.com

LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has entered the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, it was announced Friday.

Brian Shaw will serve as acting coach during Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Lue joins Doc Rivers ( Philadelphia), Michael Malone ( Denver), Monty Williams ( Phoenix), Billy Donovan ( Chicago), Chauncey Billups ( Portland) and Mark Daigneault ( Oklahoma City) as NBA coaches who are in the COVID-19 protocols.

Frank Vogel ( Lakers) was cleared Friday to return from protocols. Alvin Gentry ( Sacramento) and Rick Carlisle ( Indiana) had already returned from the list.

