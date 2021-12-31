Hollywood (and Washington) pay tribute to Betty White: “The world looks different now”

Hollywood stars, celebrities, co-stars, admirers and even the president of the United States took to social media to bid goodbye to beloved TV icon Betty White, who passed away just weeks before her 100th birthday. Here's a roundup of some of those tributes:

President Biden: "Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "Today, we lost a beloved TV icon. Betty White was a pioneering actress, who blessed generations of Americans with her talent and humor for 8 decades. May it be a comfort to her loved ones and many admirers that so many mourn with them during this sad time."

White's The Proposal co-star Ryan Reynolds: "The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret."

White's The Proposal co-star Sandra Bullock tells People, "I don't drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be okay being sad. I'll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us."

Debra Messing: "Betty White. Oh noooooooo. I grew up watching and being delighted by her. She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels."

Jamie Lee Curtis: "What women WANT is to live a life like Betty White. Full of love and creativity and integrity and humor and dedication and a life of service to animals. To honor her today please make a donation to the @morrisanimalfoundation Morris Animal Foundation or any animal advocacy group! She would LOVE that. Rest easy you beautiful woman. We will carry on for you!"

Octavia Spencer: "It’s as if we’ve lost a member of our family, but even now she makes me smile."

Henry Winkler: "Betty White : I[t] is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism .. Rest now and say Hi to Bill."

Kerry Washington: "BETTY WHITE. Oh Dear Lord. Heaven just got a new superstar to celebrate with tonight! An icon, a legend, a trailblazer, a bada**, and a ray of sunshine who gifted us creative genius, joy and laughter for 99 years. It was an absolute privilege of a lifetime to get to work with you and witness your comedy brilliance IN PERSON at the SNL 40th Anniversary. A moment I will forever treasure. Thank you for your bold and generous spirit. Rest In Peace."

Seth Meyers: "RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end."

LeVar Burton: "Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever!"

Kristen Chenoweth: "Thank you for being a friend (and so so so much more) Rest easy, Betty."

George Takei: "Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly."

Ava DuVernay: "99 years here and millions of laughs left behind. Pretty fantastic."

Cher: Watched Her on her first TV Show Life With Elizabeth When I Was 7 Yrs Old. When She Did [Sonny & Cher], I Got a Chance To Tell Her. I Was Embarrassed cause tears came to my eyes. She put her arms around me, & I Felt 7 again. Some Ppl Are Called ICONS, BETTY IS A TRUE ICON."

Steve Martin: "In 1974, I was an obscure opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Passing through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden waiting in line. I loved Betty White, so I went up to them: 'I’m so honored to meet you both.' And then I said, 'Isn’t Linda great?' She said, 'We came to see you.' I said, 'Why?' 'Because we heard you were funny.' I was elated."

