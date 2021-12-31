Officials: Car found with remains inside, connected to woman’s disappearance

GREGG COUNTY – A car that officials have been looking for in connection to the disappearance of Rosemary Rodriguez, who has been missing since 2019, was found on land on Mt. Pisgah Road in Gregg County on Friday, with remains inside. According to our news partner KETK, Rodriguez was last seen on Oct. 8, 2019, leaving a residence in the Mt. Pisgah Road area of Kilgore. The criminal investigation division was called to the scene and was able to confirm that the vehicle is related to Rodriguez’s case. It is in a heavily wooded area and heavy equipment has been called in to get the vehicle out. At this time, the location is being treated as a crime scene.

Officials are reportedly working the scene slowly and methodically and do not expect to get the vehicle out for some time. Once it is out, the vehicle will be taken to a secure location. Gregg County Public Information Officer Lieutenant Josh Tubb said they can’t state the condition of the remains or who the remains belong to at this time. More information is expected to come next week.

