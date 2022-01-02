Today is Sunday January 02, 2022
Hester, Ware, Andre Johnson 1st-year Hall of Fame finalists

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2022 at 4:43 pm
CANTON, Ohio (AP/Staff) – Former Dallas Cowboy DeMarcus Ware, ex-Houston Texan Andre Johnson, and longtime Chicago Bear Devin Hester are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 — all in their first year of eligibility. The 15 modern-day players who will be considered on Jan. 18 by the selection committee include tackle Tony Boselli and defensive lineman Richard Seymour. Other finalists announced Thursday are safety Leroy Butler, wide receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne, and linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas. They are all finalists for the third time. Defensive linemen Jared Allen and Bryant Young and cornerback Ronde Barber are two-time finalists. Tackle Willie Anderson and linebacker Patrick Willis are first-time finalists.



