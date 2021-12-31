Today is Friday December 31, 2021
City, Keep Tyler Beautiful offer public art opportunity

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2021 at 12:46 pm
City, Keep Tyler Beautiful offer public art opportunityTYLER — The City of Tyler and Keep Tyler Beautiful are announcing a public art opportunity at the new Rose Complex. Artists are invited to submit original artwork via email by Jan. 15, 2022, for potential selection. Two designs will be installed into mosaic tiles located at the south side entrance to the conference center as well as a mural for a wall in the green room backstage. Selected artists will each receive $300 for the design concept. For more information, contact Shelby Marvin, City of Tyler Keep Tyler Beautiful coordinator, at (903) 531-1335 or email KTyB@tylertexas.com.



