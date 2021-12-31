Palestine woman killed in single vehicle crash

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2021 at 9:20 am

PALESTINE — A 73-year-old woman was killed late Wednesday night after her car crashed outside of Palestine. According to our news partner KETK, a preliminary DPS report states that Marcella McDonald, of Palestine, was driving her 1995 Dodge Ram pickup on HWY 155 less than a mile south of the city. Her car reportedly went off the right side of the roadway for an “undetermined reason,” struck a culvert and hit several trees before coming to a stop. McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.

Go Back