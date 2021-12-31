Today is Friday December 31, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Palestine woman killed in single vehicle crash

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2021 at 9:20 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Palestine woman killed in single vehicle crashPALESTINE — A 73-year-old woman was killed late Wednesday night after her car crashed outside of Palestine. According to our news partner KETK, a preliminary DPS report states that Marcella McDonald, of Palestine, was driving her 1995 Dodge Ram pickup on HWY 155 less than a mile south of the city. Her car reportedly went off the right side of the roadway for an “undetermined reason,” struck a culvert and hit several trees before coming to a stop. McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design