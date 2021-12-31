Today is Friday December 31, 2021
76ers coach Doc Rivers enters COVID-19 protocols

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2021 at 5:20 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, sources told ESPN.

Assistant coach Dan Burke will serve as the acting coach, beginning with the Sixers- Brooklyn Nets game Thursday in New York, sources said.

Two more Sixers players entered into the protocols Thursday: guards Myles Powell and Tyler Johnson.

Rivers joins NBA coaches Michael Malone ( Denver Nuggets), Frank Vogel ( Los Angeles Lakers), Monty Williams ( Phoenix Suns), Billy Donovan ( Chicago Bulls), Chauncey Billups ( Portland Trail Blazers) and Mark Daigneault ( Oklahoma City Thunder) in the COVID-19 protocols.



