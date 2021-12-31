Today is Friday December 31, 2021
Nuggets coach Michael Malone, 3 players enter NBA’s COVID-19 protocols

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2021 at 5:19 am
By ESPN.com

The Denver Nuggets are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak among players, coaches and staff that has put their game Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors in jeopardy, sources told ESPN.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone entered the league’s health and safety protocols Thursday, sources said, while the team said forwards Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji and guard Bones Hyland had also entered.

More staff members — including two assistant coaches — have also entered into the protocols, sources said.

The Nuggets could have trouble reaching the required eight players to play against the Warriors in Denver, sources said. In addition to the protocols, the Nuggets are dealing with several injuries, including questionable status on four players: Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon, Austin Rivers and Vlatko Cancar.

Assistant coach David Adelman will the acting head coach with Malone out, sources said.

Malone joins Doc Rivers ( Philadelphia), Frank Vogel ( Lakers), Monty Williams ( Phoenix), Billy Donovan ( Chicago), Chauncey Billups ( Portland) and Mark Daigneault ( Oklahoma City) as NBA coaches who have entered the COVID-19 protocols.

The Denver Post first reported about Malone and Adelman.



