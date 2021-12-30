Helicopter crash leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt northwest of Houston

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2021 at 5:20 pm

LIVINGSTON (AP) — State and federal authorities say one person is dead and three more are injured after a helicopter crashed northwest of Houston. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a Bell 206B helicopter with four people aboard crashed Thursday in a field in Livingston, about 70 miles northwest of Houston. It’s unclear what led to the crash. The FAA says the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation. The NTSB did not immediately respond to additional questions. The Texas Department of Public Safety said a 54-year-old man from Livingston was killed. The three others were taken to Houston hospitals.

