Today is Thursday December 30, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Helicopter crash leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt northwest of Houston

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2021 at 5:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LIVINGSTON (AP) — State and federal authorities say one person is dead and three more are injured after a helicopter crashed northwest of Houston. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a Bell 206B helicopter with four people aboard crashed Thursday in a field in Livingston, about 70 miles northwest of Houston. It’s unclear what led to the crash. The FAA says the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation. The NTSB did not immediately respond to additional questions. The Texas Department of Public Safety said a 54-year-old man from Livingston was killed. The three others were taken to Houston hospitals.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design