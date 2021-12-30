Today is Thursday December 30, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sheriff: Man arrested with oxycontin pills allegedly laced with fentanyl

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2021 at 4:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Sheriff: Man arrested with oxycontin pills allegedly laced with fentanylVAN ZANDT COUNTY – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday during an undercover drug operation in Van Zandt County, according to the sheriff’s office. According to our news partner KETK, a statement released by Sheriff Steve Hendrix stated an investigator received a tip that a man would be driving through the county with oxycontin pills that were laced with fentanyl. Deputies pulled over Steven Dayne Myatt for a traffic violation near Grand Saline. They conducted a search of the car and found pills inside. Further information on the case was not immediately available.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design