Sheriff: Man arrested with oxycontin pills allegedly laced with fentanyl

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2021 at 4:12 pm

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday during an undercover drug operation in Van Zandt County, according to the sheriff’s office. According to our news partner KETK, a statement released by Sheriff Steve Hendrix stated an investigator received a tip that a man would be driving through the county with oxycontin pills that were laced with fentanyl. Deputies pulled over Steven Dayne Myatt for a traffic violation near Grand Saline. They conducted a search of the car and found pills inside. Further information on the case was not immediately available.

