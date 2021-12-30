More details on oil and gas legend Tex Moncrief

DALLAS — More details are released on Tex Moncrief, the legendary Fort Worth-born oil and gas wildcatter and billionaire philanthropist, who has died at the age of 101. Born in 1920 and graduating from UT in 1942, Moncrief was not quite eleven when he witnessed a gusher come in in gregg county — a joint venture between his father and fellow wildcatter John Farrell. Seeing the gusher set Moncrief on his path in the oil and gas business, which led to his place on the Forbes Magazine list of billionaires in 2006.

Moncrief gave a lot of money to causes close to his heart — especially educational, civic, and health organizations. He donated $100 million to UT Southwestern Medical Center, where the Moncrief Cancer Institute is named for Moncrief and his father, Monty. Moncrief was also a strong UT supporter and served on the university system’s Board of Regents for more than five years. His nephew Mike Moncrief was the mayor of Fort Worth for eight years.

