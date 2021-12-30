Today is Thursday December 30, 2021
Chimezie Metu hits 3 at buzzer, Kings beat Mavs 95-94

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2021 at 1:33 pm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Chimezie Metu made a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Sacramento Kings a 95-94 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the opener of a two-game set between the teams. Dallas led 94-92 with 33.2 seconds remaining after Jalen Brunson’s short jumper and two free throws from Kristaps Porzingis. After Harrison Barnes missed a layup for Sacramento, and the Mavericks were called for a 24-second violation, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox drove down the lane and passed to Metu in the right corner. Fox had 16 points and five assists. Brunson scored 25 for Dallas.



