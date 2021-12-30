Boil water notice in Kilgore

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2021 at 12:48 pm

KILGORE – As of midday Thursday, the city of Kilgore is under a boil water notice due to a failure in its chemical feed equipment. According to our news partner KETK, the city says the equipment has been repaired and crews have been flushing the system to increase the disinfectant residual. They anticipate the boil water advisory to be in place for 72 to 96 hours. All customers should boil their water prior to consumption (washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

According to the official notice, “To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.”

Public water system officials say they will notify customers once the water is again safe. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Clayton R. Evers, P.E., Director of Public Works, at 903-988-4118 or clay.evers@cityofkilgore.com.

Go Back