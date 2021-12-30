Ambulance subscription registration period nearly over

Today is Thursday December 30, 2021
Ambulance subscription period nearly overLONGVIEW — The registration period for the Longview Fire Department’s annual Ambulance Subscription Program for 2022 is almost over. Since 2009, the fire department has offered the program to help offset the rising cost of out-of-pocket medical expenses, according to a news release. With the typical cost associated with EMS transports averaging $800 to $1,000 per response, the program limits any out-of-pocket EMS expenses to $70/year. To subscribe for 2022, the deadline to register is Friday. Click this link for more details.



