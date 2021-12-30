Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction ‘tremendous relief,’ accuser says

(NEW YORK) -- Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction was "one important step" toward justice, said Annie Farmer, one of four accusers who testified against her.

"It's a tremendous relief," Farmer said on Good Morning America on Thursday. "I wasn't sure that this day would ever come."

Maxwell on Wednesday was found guilty on five of six counts related to the abuse and trafficking of underage girls. The jury deliberated for about 40 hours over six days before returning a verdict.

"I just feel so grateful that the jury believed us and sent a strong message that perpetrators of sexual abuse and exploitation will be held accountable no matter how much power and privilege they have," Farmer said.

Farmer was 16 years old when she first met Epstein. She said she was lured to his New Mexico ranch by Maxwell.

"Looking back at the series of events now, it's just clear how Maxwell was a really important part of the grooming process and they worked together as a team," Farmer told "20/20" last year.

Farmer's now a psychologist, treating many patients who have had similar experiences.

"Having the privilege of hearing so many stories from the people that I work with, I have really recognized that it's a very rare opportunity to be able to be in court and tell your story," Farmer said on Thusday. "And to be able to see the person who perpetrated the abuse held accountable.

