Vikings lose Adam Thielen for remainder of season due to ankle injury

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2021 at 6:44 pm

By COURTNEY CRONIN

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings placed Adam Thielen on injured reserve Wednesday after sources told ESPN the star receiver underwent season-ending surgery on his left ankle this week.

Minnesota on Wednesday also activated running back Dalvin Cook off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He will be available to play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17.

Thielen initially suffered the injury against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 6 and reinjured it in his first game back against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

He missed two games against Pittsburgh and Chicago before returning for the Week 16 game vs. the Rams.

Thielen has 67 receptions for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

“Adam was battling through an injury and showing his toughness by playing against the Rams, but we’re not going to have him the rest of the way, so we just have to ask that much more of some of our other receivers and give some younger players a great opportunity to play and put some stuff on tape and show what they can do,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “I’m excited for that.”

Justin Jefferson, the Vikings’ Pro Bowl receiver, leads the team in receiving with 1,451 yards and nine touchdowns. Behind Jefferson, Minnesota will turn to K.J. Osborn and tight end Tyler Conklin to fill the void in Thielen’s absence.

Cook, who leads the NFC with 1,067 rushing yards this season and had six touchdowns, was placed on the COVID list on Dec. 23.

