Mavericks, ravaged by protocol additions, reach hardship deal with Isaiah Thomas

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2021 at 6:43 pm

By TIM MACMAHON

Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a 10-day hardship deal with the Dallas Mavericks after the team had two more players enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols, sources told ESPN.

Center Boban Marjanovic and guard Brandon Knight entered the protocols Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, sources said.

Thomas, who averaged 9.3 points in four games for the Los Angeles Lakers on a hardship deal this month, is expected to join the Mavericks in Sacramento for the game Wednesday night against the Kings.

Dallas has had nine players enter the league’s health and safety protocols this month, including superstar Luka Doncic. All remain in the protocols except for forward Reggie Bullock, who has been cleared after missing the past five games, and reserve forward Josh Green.

Thomas, 32, was a two-time All-Star for the Boston Celtics before a serious hip injury derailed his career. He has spent most of the past two seasons out of the NBA, playing a total of seven games on 10-day deals with the New Orleans Pelicans in April and Lakers this month.

Knight is on a 10-day hardship deal with the Mavericks, averaging 10.0 points and 2.7 assists in the past three games.

