‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ becomes Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film ever

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2021 at 4:11 pm

Courtesy of Sony Pictures ©2021 CTMG

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now officially Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film of all time, Deadline reports.

The Tom Holland-led superhero flick has raked in $1.16 billion at the global box office so far, surpassing 2019’s Spider-Man: Far from Home, which totaled at $1.13 billion.

Through Tuesday, the film has made $516.4 million at the box office domestically and $644.9 million at the international box office. As previously reported, the film also had the second-highest opening ever at the domestic box office, taking in $260 million its debut weekend.

Since its release on December 17, No Way Home has also become the top grossing movie of the year internationally among all Hollywood releases, beating out the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a co-production of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, the latter of which is owned by ABC News' parent company, Disney.

