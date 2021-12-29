Today is Wednesday December 29, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jury reaches verdict in trial of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2021 at 4:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ghislaine Maxwell jury wants more testimony By James Hill, Aaron Katersky, and Ali Dukakis A jury has reached a verdict in the criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who is facing charges related to the alleged abuse and trafficking of underage girls. Maxwell faces a six-count indictment for allegedly conspiring with and aiding Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls between 1994 and 2004. She has been held without bail since her arrest in July 2020 and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, Maxwell could spend decades in prison. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design