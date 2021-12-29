Today is Wednesday December 29, 2021
2.6 magnitude earthquake reported in Nacogdoches County

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2021 at 1:54 pm
2.6 magnitude earthquake reported in Nacogdoches CountyNACOGDOCHES – Nacogdoches County officials said an earthquake happened in the western portion of the county on Wednesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, County Judge Greg Sowell said shortly before 10 a.m., the Nacogdoches Consolidated Communications Center received several calls from the Alazan-Lake Nacogdoches area in reference to a loud boom that shook buildings. Deputies reportedly responded to the area and did not find any damage or the location of an emergency. Nacogdoches County Emergency Management contacted the U.S. Geological Survey headquarters. At 12:12 p.m. Wednesday, they confirmed that a 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened in the western portion of Nacogdoches County at 9:51 a.m.

The magnitude refers to the size of the earthquake. For reference, a 5.3 is considered a moderate earthquake and a 6.3 is a strong earthquake, according to USGS. No injuries or damage were reported due to the earthquake.



