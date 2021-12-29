Today is Wednesday December 29, 2021
Tyler turning off water at parks for winter season

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2021 at 1:27 pm
Tyler turning off water at parks for winter seasonTYLER — As of Thursday, Dec. 30, the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will turn off water in all drinking fountains and outdoor restrooms at Tyler area parks and trails for the winter season. Officials say winterizing helps protect from damage during freezing temperatures and prevents unnecessary repair and labor costs. City staffers say remember to bring your own water when visiting the parks and trails in the coming months. Fountains will turn on again in the spring once the risk of freezing temperatures has passed, according to a news release. For more information, contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at 903-531-1370.



