Power lines down in roadway/road closed

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2021 at 12:56 pm

TYLER — At this time, all traffic on E. Front St. between Palmer Ave. and Old Henderson Hwy. in Tyler is closed due to lines down in the roadway. Oncor is on scene and Tyler police officers are in the roadway directing traffic. Avoid this area and take alternate routes.

