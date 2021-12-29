Today is Wednesday December 29, 2021
Roberts: “Little doubt” that omicron has arrived in East Texas

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2021 at 12:52 pm
Roberts: “Little doubt” that omicron has arrived in East TexasTYLER — It still hasn’t been detected here, but NET Health’s George Roberts says it’s all but certain that omicron has arrived in East Texas. He tells KTBB, “We have little doubt.” Referencing the CDC website, he adds, “The omicron variant is becoming more and more prevalent…versus the delta variant.” Roberts also points to a spike in COVID numbers in East Texas. However, he does note, “The case volumes are up around the country, but…the cases of omicron appear to be less severe than the delta variant.” Roberts continues to urge vaccinations along with extra care during the holidays — with a special caution to stay home when you’re sick.

Also, next week, the NET Health vaccination clinic will move to a new location behind the main NET Health office — the old Tyler City Credit Union on North Spring Street. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.



