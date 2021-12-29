Today is Wednesday December 29, 2021
‘Killing Eve’ releases teaser for fourth and final season

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2021 at 11:19 am
Anika Molnar/BBCA

Killing Eve is gearing up for its fourth and final season.

A new teaser was released Tuesday, giving a glimpse into the complex relationship between Jodie Comer’s trained assassin, Villanelle, and Sandra Oh’s British intelligence agent, Eve Polastri.

A voiceover from Fiona Shaw’s Carolyn Martens hints we’re probably in for a dark ride. "People like us aren't made for happy lives or happy endings," she says.

The clip ends with Eve riding a mobility scooter and coming up alongside Villanelle. “Want a ride?” she asks. It then cuts to Villanelle riding on the same scooter -- alone.

Season four of Killing Eve debuts Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America. Episodes will also air on AMC beginning Monday, February 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will stream a week early on AMC+, starting Sunday, February 20.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



