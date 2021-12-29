Former Schlitterbahn co-owner pleads guilty to drug charge

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2021 at 4:30 am

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – The former co-owner of the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas where a young boy died on one of its rides has pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge. Jeff Henry is scheduled to be sentenced March 4 after he pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it. Prosecutors said Henry was in Merriam, Kansas, in 2018 when police found drugs and an alleged sex worker in his hotel. At the time, Henry was facing a second-degree murder charge for the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab on a Schlitterbahn water slide in Kansas City, Kansas. The charges in that case were later dismissed.

